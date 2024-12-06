Jazz-Trail Blazers Injury Report: Key Pieces on Both Sides Missing
The Utah Jazz will be looking to snap their four-game losing streak when they face the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. Both teams will be missing some key contributors heading into the contest.
The Jazz will continue without Jordan Clarkson (foot) and Kyle Filipowski (leg). This will be Clarkson's sixth consecutive game missed, while Filipowski will have missed his last seven.
As for the Trail Blazers, Robert Williams (concussion), Matisse Thybulle (ankle), and Donovan Clingan (knee) are all out, and Scoot Henderson (quad) is questionable.
The Jazz have been losing games at an alarming rate this year. Utah has lost its last nine out of 10 games and is trending to get a top-five pick in the upcoming draft. Currently, the Jazz are in last place in the Western Conference with a 4-17 record.
Despite the rough start to the season, the Jazz are only a 2.5 road underdog heading into the contest. Utah has had a tough schedule to start the season, but Portland has the lowest winning percentage of any opponent that’s been faced this year.
Utah has a formidable starting five, but the bench is full of youth and inexperience. The key to victory will be Utah’s reserves' ability to keep pace when called upon.
Portland is a team that’s in the hunt for a top pick. They’ve dropped the last four out of five contests and are in 12th place in the Western Conference with an 8-14 record.
The tip-off is 8:00 MT.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!