Jazz's Biggest Winners & Losers from Grizzlies Beatdown

The Utah Jazz seized control of this contest early, did not look back, and simply cruised to victory. The Memphis Grizzlies, on the other hand, looked nervous out of the gate as the Jazz remained undefeated at home and raised their overall record to 6-2.

The Jazz played all 12 of their men in uniform and, again, displayed how the total team concept continues to excel. Lauri Markkanen led the Jazzmen in scoring with 31 points, added 12 rebounds, four blocks, two assists, and one steal, making 4-of-6 three-pointers.

The Grizzlies' mega superstar Ja Morant was in uniform and led his team with 37 points, five rebounds, and four assists. The Grizzlies were without their sharp-shooting guard Desmond Bane but absolutely had no answers for the Jazz.

Coach Will Hardy and his soldiers defeated the Grizzlies for the second time in three nights, which is no easy task, particularly when the opposing team has an All-Star on its roster. Notable was Hardy's coaching style compared to Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins. Hardy appeared to make the correct in-game moves, while Jenkins seemed to meltdown in both contests.

Late in the fourth quarter of Saturday night's hotly-contested game, Memphis was headed for a lay-up that would have given them the lead and possibly a win. Jenkins jumped up and called time-out with his player headed for a lay-up, and the Grizzlies eventually lost the game.

In Monday night's game with Morant, Jenkins looked overwhelmed by Hardy's coaching adjustments that guided the Jazz to victory. Another victory for the Jazz brings us to another round of winners and losers as it pertains to the ball game, let's take a look.

Winner: Lauri Markkanen

In addition to the statistics provided above, Markkanen amazingly scored 31 points on a mere 16 shots from the field. He produced a whopping +15 per the NBA numbers system, which is basically off the charts.

Markkanen must now be considered a legitimate candidate for Jazz representation in the NBA All-Star Game that will be held at Vivint Smart Arena in February. Barring an injury, Markkanen has officially found a new home and will continue to flourish under Coach Hardy.

Loser: Team Foul Trouble

Even with the dominant performance, the Jazz allowed fouls to distract from what could have been a magical effort. Kelly Olynyk fouled out, and three additional Jazzmen committed four fouls.

Sure, these foul issues had a negative impact on the team, but the silver lining is how quickly the Jazz have jelled and routed the Grizzlies.

Winner: Bench Mob

The Jazz sported three reserve players scoring in double figures, led by Malik Beasley's 18 points, four boards, and four assists, while Collin Sexton pitched in 15 points, and Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in 13 points and five rebounds.

The Mob outscored the Grizzlies bench 50-40, with more evidence of total domination from the Jazz. Utah's team concept engulfed a Grizzlies team that could not get back to Tennessee fast enough. Have a safe flight.

Loser: Grizzlies in More Ways than One

Memphis is considered an NBA title contender, but when facing the Jazz, they looked like a pretender. The NBA world should measure these two games to determine whether the Jazz hype was a fluke.

When Morant did not play in the initial game, some Memphis fans thought they lost because they didn't have their superstar. With Morant in the second game and scoring 37 points, the Jazz nearly took a 30-point lead.

If a team is a contender, it must bring the A-game every night, which is what the Jazz did and are doing. Coach Jenkins now has an additional team he may not be able to surpass in a playoff series in the Jazz.

What it All Means

The Jazz displayed team confidence by defeating the Grizzlies twice in three nights, dominating Monday night's game. The Grizzlies are awaiting the return of Jaren Jackson Jr., but he has a long history of foul trouble, especially in big-time, intense games.

The Jazz have the size to counter the Grizzlies, and when Markkanen was moved to the center position, Memphis had no answers. We all understand it was two games, but the Jazz are continuing to exceed expectations and are undefeated at home.

If you're on the fence about this new-look Jazz squad, you may want to hop off and join the train ride. With or without Morant, the Jazz have more grit and are the better team for now.

