Jazz Release Taylor Hendricks Injury Update
There’s some good news on the injury front on the Utah Jazz. According to the Jazz, Taylor Hendricks underwent successful surgery on his dislocated ankle and broken fibula.
“...Taylor Hendricks underwent successful surgery to address his right fibula fracture and dislocated ankle. The surgery was performed by Dr. Charles Saltzman and Dr. Devon Nixon at the University of Utah Orthopedic Center in Salt Lake City. Further updates will be provided when appropriate.”
This is the first update on Hendricks since we found out the 2023 lottery pick would miss the 2024-25 campaign. Hendricks suffered the gruesome injury in a 110-102 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.
Hendricks is entering his second year as a Jazzman after being taken ninth overall in the 2023 overall draft. In his rookie year, Hendricks spent some time with the Salt Lake City Stars before finishing the year with the Jazz.
Hendricks earned a starting position for the new season in the Jazz's rebuilding year. The Jazz need a player who can defend the opponent's best offensive player, and Hendricks has been asked to play that role. It’s unfortunate for a player positioned to get plenty of developmental minutes in his sophomore season with Utah.
Rookie Kyle Filipowski and veteran John Collins have seen an uptick in minutes in Hendricks’ absence. Collins had his best game since arriving in Salt Lake City in Utah’s first win of the year against the Chicago Bulls. Collins finished the contest with 28 games and 13 rebounds. Here’s hoping for a successful recovery for Hendricks.
