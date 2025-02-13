Jazz vs. Clippers Injury Report: Jordan Clarkson Update
The Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers are set to square off in the final game before the league enters the All-Star Break. Both teams will look to end the first half of the season on a high note but will have to do so without some key contributors.
Here is the latest from the injury report:
Utah Jazz:
Jordan Clarkson: Out (Plantar fasciitis management)
Elijah Harkless: Out (G-League)
KJ Martin: Out (Return to competition conditioning)
Micah Potter: Out (G-League)
Collin Sexton: Out (Left ankle sprain)
Oscar Tshiebwe: Out (G-League)
Taylor Hendricks: Out for season
Fresh off a bounce-back victory against the Lakers, the Jazz will look to keep the momentum going. The team got major contributions from both youth and veteran players in the victory.
With both Clarkson and Sexton out, Will Hardy will have to alter his starting lineup once again. One candidate to join the starting group tonight would be Johnny Juzang, the young wing who has recently returned from an injury of his own.
These teams played just a few nights ago with the Clippers securing a 20-point victory. It’ll be interesting to see how this young group adapts from that performance.
Los Angeles Clippers:
Amir Coffey: Questionable (Left knee soreness)
Drew Eubanks: Out (Left ankle sprain)
Trentyn Flowers: Out (G-League)
Kawhi Leonard: Out (Right knee injury management)
The big absence for LA tonight will be Kawhi Leonard. The veteran forward has been returning to form after missing a large chunk of the season. He is out on the second night of a back-to-back for injury maintenance. Heading into the All-Star Break, the Clippers must be pleased to have a healthy Leonard.
Another noteworthy absence is former Jazzman Drew Eubanks. The Clippers recently acquired him after his signing with Utah during the offseason. The veteran big provided toughness to a young Jazz squad.
The Clippers have been one of the surprises of the early season, outperforming expectations after losing Paul George to free agency. At 30-23, they are currently sixth in the Western Conference standings.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 PM MT.
Recommended Articles
Follow Utah Jazz On SI on Facebook and Twitter/X and Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!