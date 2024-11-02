Jazz vs Nuggets Injury Report: Markkanen & Murray Updates
The Utah Jazz will search for their first win of the season when they travel to the Mile High City to face the Denver Nuggets. Both franchises are trending to miss some key contributors.
The Jazz will be without Jordan Clarkson (foot), Lauri Markkanen, and Isaiah Collier (hamstring. As for the Nuggets, starting point guard Jamal Murray entered the concussion protocol in Denver’s 119-116 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. It hasn't been announced how much time Murray will miss.
This will be a battle of two teams that have gotten off to sluggish starts this season. Utah has dropped its first five games of the year. This season has been about the youth movement in Salt Lake City.
The Jazz have already inserted two rookies in the starting lineup this year. If Markkanen misses the game, the Jazz will likely start Cody Williams and Kyle Filipowski. In his first start of his career, Filipiowski scored 12 points on 5-for-8 shooting in Thursday’s night loss versus the San Antonio Spurs.
The Nuggets are heading into the contest with a 2-3 record. Expectations are high in Denver this season. Led by MVP Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets are one of the favorites to come out of the West on top.
Despite the Nuggets playing in the second game of a back-to-back, the oddsmakers have them pegged as a 10.5-point favorite. The tip-off is at 8:00 MT.
