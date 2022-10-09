With the deadline to trim rosters to 15 players coming next week, the Utah Jazz are making moves.

According to Tony Jones and Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Jazz are waiving point guard Seban Lee.

Lee was acquired in the Bojan Bogdanovic trade with the Detroit Pistons, which also brought Kelly Olynyk to Salt Lake City. Lee never really had a chance to stick with the Jazz because of a crowded young backcourt paired with Utah not being able to move veteran Mike Conley.

The third-year pro was drafted by the Pistons in 2020 in the second round. In the two years with the Pistons, he averaged 5.6 ppg while dishing out 3.3 assists.

The NBA's deadline to get the roster down to 15 players is October 17, and the Jazz have some tough decisions ahead. Players like Jared Butler, Stanley Johnson, Rudy Gay, and Leandro Bolmaro all have a big week ahead of them, with only two more games to leave an impression.

The big question on everyone's mind is what the Jazz are going to do with Gay. The seasoned vet hasn't looked good this preseason, but if the Jazz decide to part ways, they would be on the hook for over $12 million.

Gay has looked disengaged and lethargic on the court, and there's not a path for playing time moving forward. It might be best to part ways and give him the opportunity to sign with a contender.

The Jazz finish up the preseason this week with a home game against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, follow up with the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.

