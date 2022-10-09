Skip to main content

Report: Jazz Waiving Seban Lee Ahead of Deadline

There was a roster reshuffle in Salt Lake City.

With the deadline to trim rosters to 15 players coming next week, the Utah Jazz are making moves.

According to Tony Jones and Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Jazz are waiving point guard Seban Lee.

Lee was acquired in the Bojan Bogdanovic trade with the Detroit Pistons, which also brought Kelly Olynyk to Salt Lake City. Lee never really had a chance to stick with the Jazz because of a crowded young backcourt paired with Utah not being able to move veteran Mike Conley.

The third-year pro was drafted by the Pistons in 2020 in the second round. In the two years with the Pistons, he averaged 5.6 ppg while dishing out 3.3 assists.

The NBA's deadline to get the roster down to 15 players is October 17, and the Jazz have some tough decisions ahead. Players like Jared Butler, Stanley Johnson, Rudy Gay, and Leandro Bolmaro all have a big week ahead of them, with only two more games to leave an impression.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The big question on everyone's mind is what the Jazz are going to do with Gay. The seasoned vet hasn't looked good this preseason, but if the Jazz decide to part ways, they would be on the hook for over $12 million.

Gay has looked disengaged and lethargic on the court, and there's not a path for playing time moving forward. It might be best to part ways and give him the opportunity to sign with a contender.

The Jazz finish up the preseason this week with a home game against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, follow up with the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.

Follow Patrick on Twitter @pbyrnesNBA.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter.

Utah Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt (8) grabs an offensive rebound during the first half against Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) at Moda Center.
News

Jazz Preseason Hints at Will Hardy's Starting Five

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) takes a shot over Toronto Raptors forward Josh Jackson (12) and forward Dalano Banton (45) during the fourth quarter at Rogers Place.
News

Jazz Hosting Free Scrimmage For New-Look Roster on Saturday

By Patrick Byrnes
Stanley Johnson
News

Jazz Forward Stanley Johnson Makes Case for a Roster Spot

By Patrick Byrnes
Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 forward Victor Wembanyama (1) smiles after the game against the NBA G League Ignite at The Dollar Loan Center.
News

Jazz GM Justin Zanik in Attendance at Wembanyama-Henderson Game

By Andrew Rembacz
NBA G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson (0) scores a layup against Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the fourth quarter at The Dollar Loan Center.
News

Future Jazz Prospects Victor Wembanyama & Scoot Henderson Face Off

By Patrick Byrnes
Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) defends Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) during the first half at Moda Center.
News

Jazz 118, Trail Blazers 101: What we Learned

By James Lewis
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) shoots over Los Angeles Clippers forward Robert Covington (23) in the first half of the game at Crypto.com Arena.
News

New Rumor Teases Jordan Clarkson's Future with Jazz

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz guard Jared Butler (13) takes a shot over Toronto Raptors forward Gabe Brown (44) during the fourth quarter at Rogers Place.
News

5 Takeaways from Jazz's Preseason Debut

By Patrick Byrnes