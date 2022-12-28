Warriors Update Klay Thompson's Status for Jazz Matchup

Can the Utah Jazz take advantage of an injury-riddled Golden State Warriors team?

The Utah Jazz travel to San Francisco to play the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night. Despite a 14-2 record at home, the Warriors head into the contest as a four-point underdog because of some key players that won’t be suiting up.

Andrew Wiggins (illness) and JaMychal Green (illness) are listed as out, while Klay Thompson (knee) is doubtful. The missed games continue to pile up for the defending champs as Steph Curry (shoulder) will also be absent for his sixth consecutive game, although it has been reported that the two-time MVP is making progress and will be re-evaluated in 10 days.

The Jazz got some good news on the injury front, with starting center Kelly Olynyk (ankle) listed as questionable. Olynyk has been on the shelf for the last four games but did participate in a full practice on Tuesday.

The Jazz catch a break playing the Warriors in a vulnerable state with their rash of injuries, along with it being the second game of a back-to-back. Utah needs to cash in during the next six games before the schedule toughens up.

The Jazz have been really bad on the road, losing seven out of their last eight games, including a 126-122 defeat at the hand of the lottery-bound San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.

The Jazz currently are positioned as the ninth seed in a congested Western Conference, but are only one game from moving to the sixth spot. It’s been one step forward and one step back with the Jazz going 6-6 in the month of December.

Tip-off is at 8:00 pm MDT.

