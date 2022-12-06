Jazz Get Good News on Mike Conley Ahead of Warriors Matchup

Utah Jazz veterans Mike Conley and Rudy Gay both logged a full practice on Monday and will most likely see game action this week.

The Jazz have had a rough go since their starting point guard went down with a knee contusion on November 19. Collin Sexton has relieved Conley in the starting lineup and has played well, but he doesn’t have much experience as a facilitator.

Sexton has a career average of only three assists a game and recorded zero assists in 31 minutes in Utah’s 116-111 loss against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night. If Conley is able to see the court this week, expect Utah to play it safe with a minute restriction.

The Jazz are 2-6 in Conley’s absence, and even his prescience on a part-time basis would be a big boost moving forward. If Gay is taken off the injury report, it’s unclear where he would fit in the current rotation.

Prior to his injury Gay only averaged three points a game on a dismal 33% from the field. According to the rumor mill, the Jazz are shopping the 36-year-old veteran, but there’s not going to be a market for a player that’s been a liability on the court and in the midst of a contract that’s far from team friendly.

If Gay does see the court, he’ll most likely take rookie Simone Fontecchio’s spot in the rotation.

Utah’s next game is Wednesday night when Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors arrive at Vivint Arena. Tip-off is at 7:00 pm MDT.

