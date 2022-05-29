The NBA draft will be upon us sooner than some might think and the Utah Jazz are in the evaluation process even sans any picks. Yeah, the Jazz have no draft picks this year.

But that doesn't mean that GM Justin Zanik will forsake the opportunity to scout and work out as many prospects as possible. In that spirit, according to Joe Coles of the Deseret News, the Jazz will workout BYU forward Gideon George.

fter working out for the Denver Nuggets earlier this week, BYU forward Gideon George will participate in an NBA draft workout for the Utah Jazz on Sunday. After the season, George entered the transfer portal, but withdrew his name in April, signaling a return to BYU if he does not enter the draft.

George can participate in NBA draft workouts until June 1. June 1 is the deadline to withdraw from the NBA draft and preserve NCAA eligibility.

Many Jazz fans are also Cougars fans, or alums, and would rejoice at George staying in Utah for his pro career. However, if George does declare for the 2022 NBA draft, the Jazz won't have a shot at him.

If George returns to BYU and declares next year, this workout could serve the Jazz well as a scouting report. You never know what the future might hold.

