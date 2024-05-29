Report: Jazz Workout UCLA Big Man Ahead of 2024 NBA Draft
The Utah Jazz have brought in some more talent to see up close ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft.
This time, the Jazz have reportedly hosted UCLA big man Adem Bona for a workout. According to Zack Padmore of Roll Call Sports, the 6-foot-10 sophomore said that Utah was his next visit to come after a meeting with the Portland Trail Blazers.
Bona is coming off a solid second year with the Bruins, where he finished his last season averaging 12.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, and 1.1 steals in 26 minutes a night. He looks like he can fill a role as a positive defensive center at the next level and could merit a selection during day two of the draft.
For the Jazz, the decision to add another defensive center into the mix would likely be worthwhile. Utah ended their 2023-24 campaign as the worst-rated defensive team in the NBA and struggled to have consistent depth at big outside of Walker Kessler.
Fitting in a player like Bona could mesh seamlessly with what this team should already be searching for this offseason. Utah holds the 32nd pick in the first round, which could end up being a potential spot for the UCLA big if they love what they see from him.
Expect to hear the Jazz bring in several more rookies in their search for some fresh young talent to impliment into this rebuild.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!