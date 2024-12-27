Joel Embiid Injury Update Ahead of Jazz-76ers
As the Utah Jazz look to bounce back from a humbling loss against the Portland Trail Blazers and a game-winning shot from Scoot Henderson, this team could get a considerable break ahead of their upcoming bout vs. the Philadelphia 76ers based on some new developments on Joel Embiid's health.
According to the 76ers' latest injury report, Embiid is questionable ahead of Saturday's game vs. the Jazz with a sprained left foot and a right sinus fracture.
Embiid appeared in the 76ers' latest contest on Christmas Day in a win over the Boston Celtics, but it seems the MVP big has some availability concerns for Saturday.
Embiid has played in nine games so far this year, averaging lower splits than usual of 21.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in 28 minutes a night. His season has aligned pretty well with the turbulent display we've seen from Philadelphia, as the team has collected an 11-17 record over the first third of the year.
Embiid has largely been a force when he faces against the Jazz. In 10 games vs. Utah across his career, Embiid has averaged 26.6 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.6 blocks with a 7-3 record against them.
Thankfully, the Jazz have managed to take care of business against the East this season, as they've secured a 4-2 record facing the opposing conference and kept up notably well with the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier this week.
If Utah can keep up similar production against the 76ers, especially if their star center is on the sidelines, the Jazz have a solid chance of avoiding another two-game losing streak this weekend.
Keep an eye on Embiid's status ahead of the Jazz's next road matchup. Tip-off for Jazz-76ers lands at 7:30 MT on Saturday.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and X!
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!