Jazz's Jordan Clarkson Dishes Honest Statement on Kyle Filipowski
While things haven't gotten off to the greatest start for the Utah Jazz when looking at strictly wins and losses, there are still a few aspects of the team exceeding expectations in the early parts of the 2024-25 campaign.
Of those appealing bright spots, one who's started off gaining some considerable attention from both his teammates and Jazz fans has been Kyle Filipowski, who's begun to make a noticeable impression in just ten games played.
Filipowski, who ended up making his fourth career start on Thursday night vs. the Dallas Mavericks, put together an impressive stat line for what would eventually be the Jazz's third win of the new season. He collected 14 points, seven rebounds, and two assists on 75% shooting from the field.
Jordan Clarkson, who made the game-winning pass inside to a John Collins dunk, sounded off after the Jazz's win, giving some credit to the rookie big man after a strong performance in the process.
"I mean, I told y'all, told y'all he was skilled," Clarkson said. "I told y'all he was good and could play. He's doing a good job in the opportunity that he's in right now, making plays on the floor and competing."
Filipowski's averages for the year are looking solid-- 7.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists on 57.7% from the field and 40.9% from three. It's still early, but from everything we've seen so far, the Jazz got their hands on a steal in the second round of this summer's draft.
Filipowski will have an opportunity to keep his rookie campaign going strong on Saturday vs. the Sacramento Kings, when the Jazz travel for their first of a four-game road trip, tipping off at 8 PM MT in Golden One Center.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!