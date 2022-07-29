Jazz Would be Unwise to Trade Jordan Clarkson

With the NBA season a little less than three months away, the Utah Jazz roster faces uncertainty. Rumors are swirling around almost every player on the roster and centered around All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

The outlook of a Jazz rebuild is scary for a fan. There is never a certainty that a team in a rebuild will climb out of the despair of 20-win seasons within a specific time frame (Ask Sacramento Kings fans).

Now, Jazz fans can find solace in the consistent competency of the team's front office. Although still uncertain, the Jazz have a great track record of finding and compiling talent, through the draft or otherwise, and converting it to competitive basketball.

If a full rebuild occurs, the Jazz could be looking at gleaning 10-plus draft picks just from Mitchell and Gobert, alone. Along with Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley, and Jarred Vanderbilt, the Jazz could be looking at the largest stockpile of draft picks the organization has ever seen.

Jazz fans have become accustomed, over the past five years, to the quick three-point offense that was led by the electric talents of Mitchell. A transition to a bottom-tier team will be tough to endure, but this loyal fan base deserves something to lighten that burden.

That something is Jordan Clarkson.

Since arriving in Utah via trade in 2021, Clarkson became a fan favorite overnight and already carries an incredible offensive highlight reel with the team.

Clarkson isn’t entirely a winning player on his own, but he can put up 30 shots a night and look good while doing it. He is a vibe and culture unto his own and brings a swagger to the Jazz that Utah, as a destination, needs.

Again, a 20-win season may be hard to watch as a fan, but it certainly would be more palatable to see Clarkson lead that charge. His value may demand a first-round draft pick or two in return right now, but when a team already has 2-3 per year, there is no rush to move the former Sixth Man of the Year.

Let Clarkson average 26 a night and bring good vibes and a strong veteran presence to a rebuilding era of Jazz basketball. And who knows? In a year, he could demand an even stronger return.

Jazz owner Ryan Smith came in promising to change the culture, and just updating the jerseys won’t accomplish that tall task. Culture is who we are, and how we live and enjoy life, all while interacting with those around us.

Fans of all ages look up to Clarkson as a basketball player and person.

As an American/Philipino Black man, Clarkson embraces who he is and gives back to his community. Utah needs this diversity to represent the culture change Smith rightfully aspires to.

Jazz fans and the Utah community at large deserve an investment, by the Jazz, in Clarkson as a persona and a basketball talent.

