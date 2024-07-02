Jordan Clarkson to be Traded? Insider Reveals Jazz True Plan
Whether Lauri Markkanen will remain in Salt Lake City has been grabbing the headlines, but there's also some uncertainty about the Utah Jazz's most-tenured player. Jordan Clarkson is entering the second year of a three-deal, and it's still up in the air where he'll be starting the 2024-25 season.
If you believe the rumors, Clarkson will likely be traded this offseason. However, according to Jazz beat writer Tony Jones of The Athletic, trading the former Sixth Man of the Year could be more complicated than it appears on the surface. The subject came up when Jones joined the The Drive with Spence Checketts on ESPN700.
"It's going to be really interesting because I think the Jazz are going to try to trade him, but I don't think they'll be able to. You know, [we'll] see what kinds of money is out there in terms of teams that need a guy with Clarkson's skill set. You know, I believe he's at 14 million - his contract looks to be 14 million this summer. So, we'll see what happens."
When Clarkson chose to opt in last summer and was given an extension that runs through 2026, it appeared to be a win-win for both sides. Clarkson got the lion's share of the 55 million dollar three-year deal in year one, and by doing so, the Jazz would have a tradable asset that could be used in their rebuild down the road. But what a difference one season makes.
Moving on from the former Sixth Man of the Year has become more complicated because of his poor court play and reoccurring injuries. Clarkson is coming off his worst season in a Jazz uniform, and finding a buyer willing to give up an asset for his services will be challenging.
Clarkson averaged an inefficient 17.1 points and dished out five assists a game this past season. His field goal % (41.3) and three-point percentages (29.3) are at a career-worst. Also, Clarkson has been the worst defender on a team that ranks last in the league regarding defensive rating. Utah gave up an embarrassing 120.4 points every 100 possessions, and with Clarkson on the floor, that number jumps to 124.1.
As far as durability goes, it wasn't pretty either. Clarkson has missed 48 games over the last two seasons. That doesn't bode well for a player who will be starting the 2024-25 season at age 32.
Clarkson's trade stock could get better if his play improves on the court to start the new year. He's only three years removed from winning the Sixth Man of the Year award, and he did show flashes during the 2023-24 campaign that he's still got some juice left in the tank by registering four games of 30 points or more. Also, as his contract gets closer to expiring, we should see a spike in the positive direction regarding his trade value.
If the Jazz trade Markkanen and enter the 2023-24 season as a year in which player development takes precedence, then Utah has another problem. They'll need to play Clarkson in an effort to increase his trade stock but at the expense of getting Utah's young core live reps at the NBA level. This was done in the past with Rudy Gay and Talen Horton-Tucker, but those results ended up hindering their trade stock rather than helping it.
At some point, this will work itself out, but the signing that had Jazz fans rejoicing last summer is looking to be an obstacle that Utah's front office will have to deal with this summer and possibly beyond.
