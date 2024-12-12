Kevin Durant Status Update Ahead of Jazz-Suns
The Phoenix Suns may be getting their best player back Friday night versus the Utah Jazz. According to Dana Scott of the AZ Central, Durant logged ‘90% participation’ in Wednesday's practice.
This is a good sign that Durant could make his first appearance since injuring his ankle on December 3 in a 104-93 win over the San Antonio Spurs. The Suns have lost all three games since Durant’s setback.
The Suns are currently 12-11 on the year and the last qualifier for the play-in tournament. They're also only one game removed from the sixth seed and locking up a playoff spot. According to StatMuse.com, Durant has averaged 29.7 points and 6.1 assists in his last ten games versus the Jazz.
The Jazz's rebuilding continues since trading away Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert during the offseason of 2022. It’s been a rough ride for Jazz fans who are not accustomed to losing games. Utah is trending to lose 60 or more games for the first time in franchise history.
ESPN BET has Utah pegged for 62 losses this season. To hit that mark, the Jazz may still need to trade a veteran or two. If there is a roster reshuffle, Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, and John Collins are the players likely to be involved.
The oddsmakers have Utah pegged as a 4.5-point underdog in this one. If Durant's suiting up is confirmed, that number can go up. The tip-off is at 7:00 p.m. MT.