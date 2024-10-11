Keyonte George Helped Off With Apparent Knee Injury in Jazz Preseason
The Utah Jazz saw their young guard Keyonte George go down with an ugly looking injury on Thursday night.
With just over 10 minutes to go in the third quarter during Utah's preseason matchup vs. the Dallas Mavericks, as George was crossing halfcourt being guarded by Naji Marshall, he went for a crossover where he slipped and fell to go down with a left knee injury.
George, the Jazz's 16th-overall pick in the 2023 draft, was eventually helped off the floor without being able to put any weight on his left leg and did not return to the game. According to initial reports, the 20-year-old guard suffered a mild left knee sprain.
George finished the game playing 17 minutes, posting 14 points, three rebounds, and one steal on 50% shooting from the field and 80% from three.
In the event George misses time, the expectation would be for Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, and even rookie Isaiah Collier to emerge with a bit more opportunity in the rotation. However, it remains to be seen what the verdict is on the timeline for his inevitable return.
George spent his rookie season with the Jazz starting in 44 games, averaging 13.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists, shooting a 39.1% clip from the field. Hopefully, he can find his way back on the floor sooner rather than later in order to take on what should be a strong sophomore campaign.
Stay posted to keep up on the status surrounding the health of Utah's emerging star guard.
