Keyonte George Injury Update Ahead of Jazz-Suns Matchup
There's some good news for the Utah Jazz on the injury front. According to Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune, George participated in practice today and had a good chance of playing Tuesday night against the Phoenix Suns.
George sat out due to a sore foot in Saturday’s 111-110 win against the San Antonio Spurs. Rookie point guard Isaiah Collier replaced George in his first start as a pro. Collier finished his debut as a starter with seven points, six rebounds, and four assists.
Thanks to some streaky shooting, George has been a mixed bag this year. He's only shooting 33.2% for the year, but he's gotten hotter lately. George tied a career-high of 33 points in a November 4th win against the Chicago Bulls.
Utah will need the better version of George on Tuesday night. The Jazz will face a Suns team that's gotten off to a fast start this season. However, due to a calf strain, they will be without their best player, Kevin Durant.
Tuesday also marks the Jazz's first game of the NBA Cup. Considering it’s likely the Jazz won’t make the postseason, this is one of Utah's most important games of the year.
Geoge’s injury will become clearer as the game approaches. The tip-off is at 7:00 p.m. at the Delta Center.
