Inside The Jazz

Keyonte George Makes Surprise Offseason Link With Jazz Teammate

The Utah Jazz roster is getting their work in ahead of next season.

Jared Koch

Mar 31, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) dribbles against Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (left) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 31, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) dribbles against Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (left) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports / Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The NBA offseason is in full swing, marking the time for players to get busy in their summer training in anticipation for next season.

The Utah Jazz are no different, as Keyonte George is the latest to make headlines for his offseason endeavors. On Monday, the team posted a photo to socials sharing some of how the guard has been working on his craft this summer.

It's a sight that should make fans happy across Salt Lake City, as George was pictured in Finland working out with Lauri Markkanen.

George is entering his second year in the league after a successful rookie campaign, and now looks to be taking notes from one of his best sources on the roster. Not only is it during a routine workout in Utah, but instead, overseas in Markkanen's hometown.

Markkanen also seems as if he's put on a bit of added muscle through the summer, which should build some more anticipation for fans awaiting his third year in Salt Lake City. The one-time All-Star has been centered in a variety of trade rumors during the offseason, but as we stand a week away from his extension window opening, no deal has come to form.

In the meantime, it seems that Markkanen is preparing with his Jazz teammates as if he's looking toward another year in SLC. Of course, anything is possible with Danny Ainge at the helm, but the signs are beginning to point in one direction.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X, and subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!

Published
Jared Koch

JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is the Associate Editor of The Frozen Rope — SI.com's team website covering the Utah Jazz. He's covered the NBA and NFL for the past two years, also being the Managing Editor of Inside The Kings — SI.com's team website covering the Sacramento Kings.

Home/News