Keyonte George Makes Surprise Offseason Link With Jazz Teammate
The NBA offseason is in full swing, marking the time for players to get busy in their summer training in anticipation for next season.
The Utah Jazz are no different, as Keyonte George is the latest to make headlines for his offseason endeavors. On Monday, the team posted a photo to socials sharing some of how the guard has been working on his craft this summer.
It's a sight that should make fans happy across Salt Lake City, as George was pictured in Finland working out with Lauri Markkanen.
George is entering his second year in the league after a successful rookie campaign, and now looks to be taking notes from one of his best sources on the roster. Not only is it during a routine workout in Utah, but instead, overseas in Markkanen's hometown.
Markkanen also seems as if he's put on a bit of added muscle through the summer, which should build some more anticipation for fans awaiting his third year in Salt Lake City. The one-time All-Star has been centered in a variety of trade rumors during the offseason, but as we stand a week away from his extension window opening, no deal has come to form.
In the meantime, it seems that Markkanen is preparing with his Jazz teammates as if he's looking toward another year in SLC. Of course, anything is possible with Danny Ainge at the helm, but the signs are beginning to point in one direction.
