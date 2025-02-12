Inside The Jazz

Jazz's Keyonte George Reacts to All-Star Weekend Selection

The Utah Jazz guard will be at All-Star Weekend for his second year in a row.

Jared Koch

Jan 15, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) dribbles against Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) during the second half at Delta Center.
Jan 15, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) dribbles against Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images / Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images
2025 NBA All-Star Weekend is right around the corner, and while the Utah Jazz don't have any All-Star selections on the roster, they do have a Rising Stars participant in Keyonte George, who makes his second appearance in the game as a second-year player.

George spoke about the opportunity during Wednesday's media availability, where he was nothing short of thankful for the chance to land on the big stage once again.

"I'm grateful to be recognized as an up-and-coming star in this league," George said. "Obviously, got a lot more to go, but this is just a building block, and this is just an opportunity for me to build off of it. Being a part of All-Star Weekend is just a blessing. I grew up watching it. When I was in Dallas, I went to it when I was a little kid. So it's just cool. It's kind of like a full-circle moment for me...It's going to be a fun time."

George has averaged 16.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists in 42 games played, shooting 39.4% from the field and 33.3% from three. As a result, he's gotten his recognition as one of the league's best young stars to watch in the backcourt.

During this year's Rising Stars games, the teams will be split up into four –– three teams consisting of NBA players and one with those in the G League –– competing in a tournament-style set of games to decide the winner.

As for George, he'll be on Team C, coached by Chris Mullin, where he'll pair alongside other appealing young names like Stephon Castle, Zach Edey, and Dalton Knecht.

George Team C will kick off the Rising Stars festivities by facing off against Team T following the All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday, February 14th at 7:15 MT.

Jared Koch
JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is the Associate Editor of The Frozen Rope — SI.com's team website covering the Utah Jazz.

