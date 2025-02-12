Jazz's Keyonte George Reacts to All-Star Weekend Selection
2025 NBA All-Star Weekend is right around the corner, and while the Utah Jazz don't have any All-Star selections on the roster, they do have a Rising Stars participant in Keyonte George, who makes his second appearance in the game as a second-year player.
George spoke about the opportunity during Wednesday's media availability, where he was nothing short of thankful for the chance to land on the big stage once again.
"I'm grateful to be recognized as an up-and-coming star in this league," George said. "Obviously, got a lot more to go, but this is just a building block, and this is just an opportunity for me to build off of it. Being a part of All-Star Weekend is just a blessing. I grew up watching it. When I was in Dallas, I went to it when I was a little kid. So it's just cool. It's kind of like a full-circle moment for me...It's going to be a fun time."
George has averaged 16.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists in 42 games played, shooting 39.4% from the field and 33.3% from three. As a result, he's gotten his recognition as one of the league's best young stars to watch in the backcourt.
During this year's Rising Stars games, the teams will be split up into four –– three teams consisting of NBA players and one with those in the G League –– competing in a tournament-style set of games to decide the winner.
As for George, he'll be on Team C, coached by Chris Mullin, where he'll pair alongside other appealing young names like Stephon Castle, Zach Edey, and Dalton Knecht.
George Team C will kick off the Rising Stars festivities by facing off against Team T following the All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday, February 14th at 7:15 MT.
Recommended Articles
Follow Utah Jazz On SI on Facebook and Twitter/X and Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!