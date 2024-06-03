Inside The Jazz

Report: 'Strong Signals' Jazz Were Ready to Pursue Kristaps Porziņģis in 2023

In an NBA alternate universe, Kristaps Porziņģis might be with the Utah Jazz instead of the Boston Celtics.

Apr 7, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) runs up the court against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
Kristaps Porziņģis will be suiting up for the Boston Celtics when the NBA Finals start on June 6 but according to reports, he was very close to signing with a different team last offseason.

Jake Fischer from Yahoo! Sports reported on Monday that Porziņģis was set to receive a big payday from the Utah Jazz had he not been traded from the Washington Wizards to the Celtics.

"It was such a strong bounce back showing, Porziņģis could have declined a player option for this season worth $36 million. There were strong enough signals, according to league sources, that Porziņģis was positioned to receive an even richer payday from the Utah Jazz should he have reached the open market." Fischer wrote.

Danny Ainge is no stranger to making but moves and it sounds like he was very close to prying
Porziņģis away from Washington and Boston.

"Testing free agency likely would have brought a larger dollar figure from Utah for Porziņģis, sources said, than he ultimately netted from Boston." Fischer continued.

Porziņģis averaged 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks in 57 games for the Celtics this season while shooting 37.5% from three on 5.1 attempts. The 7-foot-2 big man would have made an extremely intriguing pair with fellow 7-foot big man Lauri Markkanen.

With Ainge at the helm, this offseason should be very busy and exciting for Jazz fans. Everything seems to be on the table.

