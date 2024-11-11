Jazz's Kyle Filipowski Gets Honest on His Rookie Year So Far
Among the Utah Jazz's crowd of three rookies brought into the fold this past summer, one who's started the year making a significant impact happens to be the second-round big man from Duke Kyle Filipowski, who's already showcasing a nice first impression after appearing just 10 games on the floor.
His counting numbers don't leap off page, as Filipowski has begun by averaging 5.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists. Yet with just under 15 minutes played a night, the first-year big man is making the most of his opportunity, also managing to shoot the ball well when he's out there-- collecting a 51.5% clip from the field and 35.3% from deep.
Filipowski spoke to the media about his feelings around his rookie season following the Jazz's win against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.
"It's a lot of fun," Filipowski said. "I think I kind of got lost in the game today, and it was so good to feel that. Just being a part of something bigger, trying to fight with my guys to get the win today. It goes a long way at the end of the day, and it's very meaningful."
The former Blue Devil had a solid showing on Monday against the Spurs, putting up eight points, five rebounds, six assists, and a steal in 25 minutes, all en route to secure the Jazz's second win of the season.
Filipowski continued to discuss how he gets to be "lost in the game," ultimately expressing a one-track mind while out he's on the floor: win the game.
"You kind of forget about the bad plays, bad moments," said Filipowski. "You're just thinking 'next-step ahead' type of mentality, and you realize you're doing anything in order to get the win-- like diving around the floor and things like that. You aren't second guessing yourself about or worrying about anything else except trying to win the game."
"I'm feeling really good about [my development]. It gives me a lot of confidence with the work I've already put in, seeing a little bit of the results from that. Just keep climbing steps from there."
Filipowski will attempt to keep building upon a successful rookie campaign come Tuesday, when the Jazz face off against the Phoenix Suns in what will be their first of this year's slate of In-Season Tournament games.
