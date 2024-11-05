Lauri Markkanen Final Injury Status vs. Bulls Revealed
The Utah Jazz will be down a key contributor during their Monday night matchup vs. the Chicago Bulls.
According to the Jazz's latest injury report, Lauri Markkanen will be out for the third straight game with back spasms. The injury was one he sustained during Utah's recent contest vs. the Sacramento Kings, where he was evaluated at halftime and has effectively been ruled out since.
Instead of Markkanen, the Jazz have decided to put rookie Kyle Filipowski in his place within the starting lineup, placed next to tenth-overall pick Cody Williams and third-year center Walker Kessler in the frontcourt.
Markkanen has started off this season appearing in four games, averaging 18.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.8 rebounds on 38.5% shooting from the field and 45.0% shooting from three. While off to a slower start than Jazz fans may have expected, losing his impact on the floor is a big loss on both ends for a Utah squad still seeking their first win of the season.
However, the Jazz will be getting a break on their end, as the Bulls have ruled out their leading scorer Zach LaVine with a right adductor strain. LaVine has begun his season averaging 22.7 points on 49.5% shooting from the field, so his absence will no doubt be a big hit to Chicago's offense. Let's see if Utah can take advantage.
The Jazz and Bulls will tip off at the United Center at 6:30 MT.
