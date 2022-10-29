The Utah Jazz are coming off of a disappointing loss to the Denver Nuggets and will face the Memphis Grizzlies at home on Saturday night. At 4-2, one of the big factors behind Utah exceeding expectations early this season is 7-foot forward Lauri Markkanen.

The Finnish-born Markkanen made a little history on Friday night, becoming the first Jazz player since Adrian Dantley (1979-80) to post 100-plus points and 40-plus rebounds in his first five games with the club.

The former No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft (out of Finland by way of the University of Arizona), Markkanen arrived in Utah via the Donovan Mitchell trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Jazz also got Ochai Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three first-round picks, and two pick swaps.

Agbaji debuted as a Jazzman on Friday night, while Sexton has already proven his worth. That trio of players alone has gone a long way toward offsetting the loss of Mitchell.

Considering the number of great players to come through Utah since Dantley, including the likes of Karl Malone and Rudy Gobert, Markkanen's historical feat is quite impressive. It's a harbinger of what the future could hold for the 25-year-old player.

Leading the Jazz with 33.7 minutes per contest, Markkanen is averaging 21.2 points, nine rebounds, and nearly three assists through six games. If he keeps up this level of performance, the Jazz could have a sure-fire participant when the NBA All-Star Game arrives in Salt Lake City in 2023.

