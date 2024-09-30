Lauri Markkanen Responds to Jazz's Low Expectations This Season
When looking at what the quickly approaching 2024-25 NBA season holds for the Utah Jazz, it's safe to assume that a Larry O'Brien Trophy likely isn't passing through Salt Lake City anytime soon.
This is a roster fully leaned into the youth movement as they hold seven players at 23 years old or under and project to be a team geared towards the bottom of the Western Conference standings at the year's end.
However, despite what's expected to be a bumpy season ahead for a rebuilding Utah team, the guys in the building aren't worried about what the upcoming campaign could hold. The Jazz's All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen expressed some confidence in what this coming season has in store during his latest interview with The Athletic's Tony Jones.
Markkanen went on to express that while the majority may not be "expecting big things" from the Jazz this season, the 27-year-old is focused on getting better as both a player and as a unit, while also still trying to win as many games as possible:
“I think it’s obvious that we are going to have a young team and that this team may have its ups and downs. But it’s always about getting better, both individually and collectively. Players try and win games, and heading into this year, we are going to try and win as many games as possible. I want to get better as an individual player. I want to get better at playing well in crunchtime and just building with this team. I think we are all aware that a lot of people are not expecting big things from us this season.”- Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz
Markkanen reinsured his commitment to the Jazz by re-upping on a franchise record-setting five-year extension to stay in Salt Lake City for the long haul. He knows this rebuild isn't an overnight process, and looks more than willing to help do what it takes to guide this roster to sustainable contention.
The one-time All-Star will be entering his third season with the Jazz, coming off another strong season in 2023-24, averaging 23.2 points a night, alongside 8.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists with a 48.0% clip from the field and almost 40% from three. We should expect to see another similar campaign for the upcoming campaign, kicking off in less than a month, as the 2017 lottery pick has shown no signs of slowing down.
The wins may not come easy for the Jazz in the short term. ESPN win projections pin Utah as the worst team in the West and a bottom-three team in the NBA. However, this front office has shown to have a plan in place to get this roster back to contention as soon as possible, and with a stable, appealing young core in place, it's only a matter of time until it happens.
In the meantime, this Jazz core will continue to develop into a better unit, and when headlined by a talent like Lauri Markkanen, it's safe to assume this rebuild project is in good hands.
Markkanen and the Jazz will be getting back to the action this week, as training camp officially arrives on Tuesday, October 1st.
