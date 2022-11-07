The Los Angeles Lakers will be short-handed as they look to rebound from their sluggish start in Salt Lake City on Monday night. According to DraftKings, LeBron James (left foot soreness), Patrick Beverley (non-covid illness), and Lonnie Walker (non-covid illness) have been ruled out vs. the Utah Jazz. With a lower back injury, Anthony Davis is probable.

Jazz starting forward Jarred Vanderbilt missed Sunday night's victory over the Los Angeles Clippers with right adductor soreness and is listed as questionable for Monday night's contest.

With James not making the trip, the Jazz should get a heavy dose of Russell Westbrook coming their way. The former MVP has shouldered a lot of criticism for the Lakers' 2-7 start, and he’ll be out to prove the naysayers wrong without James in the lineup.

The Jazz will be looking to stay hot and should get a warm welcome from the home crowd after back-to-back road wins against the Lakers and Clippers, respectively.

The scripts have flipped on both teams in regard to how the new season has started. The Lakers were the team that was shopping draft capital to upgrade their roster for a run at a 2023 title, but having injury issues paired with a 2-7 start might take the 2027 and 2029 unprotected first-rounders off the table to franchises that are selling.

The Jazz were a projected tank team, but as they continue to stack up the wins, a firesale to upgrade the future becomes less likely. The odds makers initially had the Jazz as a five-point favorite over the Lakers, but after the James injury news broke, the spread jumped to 6.5.

Tip-off is at 7:15 pm MDT.

