Luka Doncic Injury Update Ahead of Jazz-Mavericks Game
The hill the Utah Jazz will need to climb tonight just got steeper. The Dallas Mavericks announced that MVP candidate. Luka Doncic will be suiting in Salt Lake City on Thursday night. Before the announcement, Doncic’s status was in question due to a contusion in his right knee.
Doncic is picking up where he left off last season, averaging 28.1 points and 8.1 assists per game. DraftKings has Doncic pegged as a 6.5-1 chance of winning the MVP award behind Jason Tatum, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Nikola Jokic.
As for the Jazz, it’s been a rough start to the 2024-25 campaign, but that may not be a bad thing. Utah is set on a top-five pick in a loaded 2025 NBA draft class. Pairing Lauri Markkanen with an All-Star caliber player hasn’t been easy, and landing a premier pick in the upcoming draft would go a long way in achieving that goal.
The upcoming schedule should help Utah’s cause. Their next eleven games will be against teams that are eyeing the playoffs. The next game in which Utah has a chance of being favored is against the Portland Trail Blazers on December 6.
With Doncic suiting up, the Jazz are an 8.0 point underdog. The tip-off is at 7:00 pm MT and will be televised on NBA TV.