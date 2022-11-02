Jazz Coach Reveals How Mike Conley is Helping Collin Sexton

It was two weeks ago when Utah Jazz executive Danny Ainge was asked about his thoughts on Will Hardy and expectations for the 2022-23 roster.

"I think he's (Hardy) realistic on what the team is," Ainge said of Hardy.

We’re eight games into the season, and what was “realistic” has been turned upside down. There’s a plethora of reasons why Utah has flipped the script on its 2022-23 expectations, but none may be greater than what veteran point guard Mike Conley has been able to bring to the table.

In Utah's 121-105 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night, Conley scored 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting from the three-point line but, more impressively, finished the game with zero turnovers. In fact, Conley has only turned the ball over 10 times in the seven contests he's seen action in, averaging 30 minutes per game.

The chatter from the rumor mill this summer was that the Jazz were unable to trade Conley due to $37 million of guaranteed money owed through 2024, but the veteran point guard is proving that at age 35, he’s worth every penny on the court and in the locker room. In hindsight, he's a perfect fit for a team that’s rebuilding.

Through eight games, Conley is averaging 11.6 points while dishing out seven assists per game. He brings a calming presence on the court, but with this young squad, his most valuable trait may be what he does when he’s not playing.

It’s priceless to have a mentor with the experience of Conley on a team loaded with young players finding their way. There might not be a player in the league that does more for his team that doesn’t show up in the box score.

Hardy has certainly noticed, as Conley has taken newly-acquired point guard Collin Sexton under his wing.

“Mike can help Collin with a lot of things. I think that relationship has been fun to watch," Hardy said via Eric Walden of the Salt Lake City Tribune. "They shoot together after every shootaround and practice, Collin definitely spends a lot of time picking Mike’s brain about different situations in the game. Mike has such a depth of knowledge of how to play on both ends of the floor. Because of his size, at times on defense, he has to have a little bit more of a plan and a strategy to keep himself out of tough spots, and Collin’s learning that. And then on the offensive end, I think it’s just Collin continuing to try to understand our spacing as a team, who his teammates are and what their strengths are.”

As the season moves forward, the Jazz brain trust will have a tough decision to make regarding their starting point guard. The trade stock of players like Conley, Malik Beasley, and Jordan Clarkson will continue to rise as the Jazz win more games.

What happens when the Jazz receive an offer they can’t refuse? Do they blow up the 2022-23 season if they're trending to make the playoffs?

Every player has their price, but the way things are trending, it would have to be an incredible offer to break up this group now. Utah’s next game is Wednesday night as they travel to take on Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks.

