Knicks Update Mitchell Robinson's Status for Jazz Matchup

Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay has been ruled out of Tuesday night’s contest vs. the New York Knicks with a sprained right wrist. The 17-year veteran's play has been uneven through 15 games, where he’s averaged 4.5 points per game on just 36% shooting.

The Jazz have a couple of different paths they could take to replace Gay’s minutes. The most likely one is giving rookie sharpshooter Simone Fontecchio an opportunity to earn a spot in the rotation.

It appears Fontecchio would be the next man up, considering that Ochai Agbaji was assigned to the Salt Lake City Stars last week. Agbaji was called back up to the Jazz for Tuesday night's game and could still find his way onto the court.

Another option could be giving more minutes to Talen Horton-Tucker. ‘TNT’ has earned more opportunities by averaging nine points and 6.6 assists in just 19 minutes per game in his last three contests.

The Knicks will be without starting center Mitchell Robinson. That’s a big blow for the Knicks, as Robinson provides elite rim protection and a big body in the paint.

The Knicks gave up 145 points to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday without Robinson and certainly will miss his presence. New York will have its work cut out with the up-and-coming Jazz, who are 4.5-point favorites with a 5-0 home record this season.

The last time the Knicks won in Salt Lake City was a 117-115 victory in the 2017-18 season.

Tip-off is at 7:00 pm MDT.

