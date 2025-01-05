Multiple Jazz Players Ruled Out Ahead Game With Magic
The Utah Jazz will miss multiple starters heading into Sunday afternoon’s tilt versus the Orlando Magic. Lauri Markkanen (back), John Collins (personal), and Jordan Clarkson (foot) are all out.
Clarkson's injury is no surprise. The former Sixth Man of the Year has had a nagging foot injury since the start of the season. This will be Clarkson’s 12th missed start of the year.
Markkanen and Collins being added was a surprise. Both players participated in Friday night’s game. Markkanen finished the contest with 15 points, while Collins scored 25.
Utah will attempt to make it two in a row after a convincing win against the Heat. The star of that game was Brice Sensabaigh. The Clarkson injury gave Sensabaugh a path to more time on the court, and he did not disappoint. He finished with a career-high of 34 points on 7-for-11 shooting from long distance.
Utah is now 8-25 on the year and is in second to last place in the Western Conference. If the season were to end today, the Jazz would have the fifth-best lottery odds for next year’s draft.
Despite the Jazz coming off a game the previous night, the oddsmakers have the Magic favored by only 6.5 points. The tip-off is at 4:30 MT.