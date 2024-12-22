NBA Announces Jordan Clarkson Penalty for Jazz-Pistons Altercation
On Saturday evening, the NBA announced that shooting guard Jordan Clarkson was fined $35,000 for his involvement in the altercation in the Utah Jazz win against the Detroit Pistons. Paul Reed of the Pistons was also fined $25,000, while Ron Holland was hit with a $15,000 fine.
Clarkson received the largest amount for escalating the on-court altercation and throwing his headband into the stands after being ejected. Holland also escalated the incident, and Reed was accused of being the instigator.
Clarkson is no stranger to altercations on the court. In 2021, he was fined $25,000 for making contact with an official versus the Phoenix Suns. In 2022, there was a $15,000 fine for throwing a headband against the Portland Trail Blazers in the stands. Also, in 2017, Clarkson was tagged for $15,000 as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers for an altercation with Goran Dragic.
The Jazz haven’t lost since the Pistons altercation. Utah followed the Pistons win with a blowout victory against the Brooklyn Nets. It's the first time this year Utah has strung together consecutive wins.
Next up for Urah is the Donovan Mithell-led Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night. The tip-off is at 7:00 MT.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!