NBA Announces Rescheduling of Three Utah Jazz Games
The NBA announced that the Utah Jazz will have to reschedule three games due to the fires in Los Angeles. Starting with a home game with the Washington Wizards that was scheduled on January 23, is now being played on March 19 in Salt Lake City. Also, the road game with the Los Angeles Lakers on February 11 has been moved up a day, to February 10. Finally, the home game versus the Los Angeles Clippers on March 19 has been switched to February 13.
The game that will be most impacted will be the game versus the Wizards. The initial meeting was scheduled to be before the trade deadline. The players involved will certainly be different with the game being rescheduled post-trade deadline. Utah appears to be jumping in with both feet regarding tanking the season.
The Jazz have been more aggressive in giving themselves better odds for the 2025 NBA lottery. Walker Kessler and Colin Sexton have sat out games due to ‘rest’. Then there’s John Collins, who is going on two weeks since playing in a game due to a hip injury. Utah’s best player, Lauri Markkanen, will also miss his second consecutive game tonight with a back issue.
If the season were to end today, the Jazz would have the fifth-best lottery odds. They’re 2.5 games removed from six and 1.5 games from four. It will be interesting to see how far the Jazz will push the boundaries in sitting their players moving forward.
