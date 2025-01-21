NBA Rumors: Jazz Guard Receiving 'Strong Trade Interest'
The Utah Jazz stand less than three weeks out from the NBA trade deadline buzzer sounding, and the rumors revolving around their various assets potentially on the move continue to file in.
The latest whispers surrounding the Jazz and their trade deadline expectations center on veteran guard Collin Sexton, who has emerged as one of the team's better contributors this season, but could get some outside interest across the league that forces Utah to ship him out.
According to Forbes insider Evan Sidery, the Jazz are receiving "strong trade interest" on Sexton around the league, and would likely target young prospects or picks in any package sending him elsewhere.
"The Jazz are receiving strong trade interest on Collin Sexton from contending teams," Sidery said. "Sexton is averaging 18.3 points while shooting 41.6% on threes. In any potential trade involving Sexton, Utah prefers to land an intriguing prospect and draft capital."
While Sexton has been a vital cog in the Jazz's offensive success when this team is putting wins on the board, the best move for this Utah front office could ultimately be to get the best return on him at the trade deadline, if other teams highly covet his services.
Sexton could be a great fit for a contending team looking to add offensive talent to their rotation, as he comes in with a contract at less than $20 million annually. For a player of his caliber, that's a worthy price to pay on the books, and it's a deal he's locked into for this season and next.
The seven-year guard has been a huge part of Utah's rotation since arriving, providing strong isolation scoring, ample three-point shooting, and stands out with his electric energy when on the floor. Yet, if an opposing general manager is willing to offer Danny Ainge and this Jazz front office an appealing enough package to bring him onto their respective teams, Sexton could be on his way out by early next month.
The NBA trade deadline looms on February 6th at 1 PM MT. Expect the Jazz to stay busy in trade conversations and rumors until then.
