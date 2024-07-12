New Odds Hint at Jazz Dominating Summer League
The Utah Jazz being favored to win is something that we haven't seen in a while. According to DraftKings.com, the Jazz are the favorite to take the trophy in the 2024 NBA 2K25 Summer League, which starts on Saturday in Las Vegas.
The popular online bookie has Utah pegged with 7-1 odds to win it all. The Golden State Warriors have the second best odds at 7.5-1 followed by the Memphis Grizzlies (9-1) and Houston Rockets (11-!).
Some success would be welcomed from a fan base that has endured the last two seasons rebuilding and is trending to tank the 2024-25 season. However, if Utah is going to have some success, it'll have to do it without some key pieces who played in the Salt Lake City Summer League.
Keyonte George and Walker Kessler won't be playing in Vegas, but the Jazz will have some NBA experience on the court with second-year Jazzmen Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh. Kenneth Lofton Jr. and Darius Basley have also seen some time at the NBA level.
George's absence opens up the door for 2024 first-round pick Isaiah Collier to make a case that he belongs in the rotation. Collier was a pleasant surprise in his debut in Salt Lake City. He averaged 11.3 points while dishing out 3.3 assists per game.
In order to get substantial minutes to start the season, Collier may need some help from the front office. Today, he is the fourth guard on the depth chart behind George, Jordan Clarkson, and Collin Sexton. Clarkson and Sexton have had rumors circulating around them this offseason, but both players are trending to start the year in Salt Lake City.
Another player to keep an eye on is Hendricks. Although still raw, the 2023 lottery pick has a skill set that is in demand in today's NBA. He can stretch the floor from the four or five positions while also guarding the opponent's best offensive wing. Without Kessler and George playing, Hendricks should get more looks as a primary option.
The Jazz will play a total of four games, starting with the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night, followed by the Sacramento Kings, Toronto Raptors, and Los Angeles Clippers.
