Oddsmakers Project Winner of Jazz-Grizzlies Home Opener
Is it too early to look at the Utah Jazz-Memphis Grizzlies game slated for the NBA opening night in Salt Lake City? It most definitely is, but we're going to do it anyway. The NBA schedule for the 2024-25 season has been released, and online bookie DraftKings is projecting the winners on opening night.
According to the popular online bookie, the Grizzlies are pegged to beat the Jazz by two points. Despite all the tank talk, the oddsmakers are basically calling this a coin-flip
Led by point guard Ja Morant, the Grizzlies are projected to make the playoffs. Morant is coming off a year in which he only participated in nine contests due to his suspension. The last year, when the Grizzlies were at full strength, they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the 2023 playoffs.
It will be interesting to see how the Jazz approach the 2024-25 season. We can expect Lauri Markkanen to play full-time minutes, but what about the other veterans? Is the youth movement going to be prioritized over winning basketball games?
Assuming he makes the initial rotation, this will be first-round pick Cody Williams' debut in a Jazz uniform. The No. 10 overall pick of the 2024 NBA draft showed some flashes in this year's Summer League. Williams has the size and length to fill a need at the wing position. However, he'll be starting his NBA career at only 19 years of age, and it's not out of the realm of possibility that he starts with the Salt Lake City Stars.
This will also be 2024 College Player of the Year Zach Edey's first game as a pro. Edey dominated in college, but does his game translate to the NBA? He'll be tested early and often matched up against Walker Kessler.
From this point of view, I'm taking the Grizzlies minus the points. I believe this is Utah's first year to embrace the tank, starting with game one. Utah's first home game is scheduled for October 23, followed by another game at the Delta Center versus the Golden State Warriors on October 25.
