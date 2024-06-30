Oddsmakers Reveal Jazz Rookie of the Year Chances
The Utah Jazz has a pair of dark horses that are in the conversation for NBA Rookie of the Year for the 2024-25 season. According to popular online bookie DraftKings, No. 10 overall pick Cody Williams is a 14-1 shot at winning the yearly award, while No. 29 overall pick Isaiah Collier is pegged with a 75-1 chance.
Since Utah started its rebuild, Walker Kessler and Keyonte George have made the first and second-team All-Rookie teams, respectively. The only member of the Jazz ever to outright win Rookie of the Year was Darrell Griffith, who did it in 1981.
Half the battle of staying in the conversation will be how much playing time either player gets in their first season. It still remains to be seen if they'll start the year with the Jazz or in the G-League. Last season, rookies Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh spent half the season developing with the Salt Lake City Stars before getting live reps at the NBA level.
Unlike last season, when Victor Wembanyama was the heavy favorite to take home the award, it's up for grabs this year. DraftKings has Washington Wizards forward Alexandre Sarr as the favorite (+350) followed by Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (+450) and San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (+700).
If Williams or Collier are to have any realistic shot of winning the award, they must have a strong showing in this year's Summer League. Last summer, Keyonte George emerged onto the scene and was awarded by being a part of the rotation to start the season. It also will hinge on what path the Jazz decide to take regarding being competitive for the upcoming season.
On the depth chart, Collier will be behind George, Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, and Brice Sensabaugh. Williams will compete directly with Taylor Hendricks, John Collins, Kenneth Lofton Jr., and Johhny Juzang for his minutes.
However, one trade could change how the minutes are distributed. In his postseason press conference, Jazz CEO Danny Ainge hinted that he's looking to make a big upgrade, but time is running out on that front. The NBA free agent frenzy starts this week, and we should get a clearer picture of whether the rookies will be starting out with the Stars or the Jazz.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!