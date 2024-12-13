Official Injury Status of Kevin Durant Revealed for Jazz-Suns
It looks like one of the biggest names in the NBA could be returning to action after a three-absence on Friday vs. the Utah Jazz.
According to the Phoenix Suns' latest injury report, Kevin Durant is probable to return to the lineup on Friday after rehabbing a left ankle sprain since the beginning of December.
It's been a strong season for Durant when he's been healthy. The 14-time All-Star has played 13 games this year to average 25.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists on 53.6% shooting from the field and an elite 44.9% from three.
The Suns have also been notably more successful when Durant is on the floor. Phoenix has collected an 11-2 record during the nights Durant plays while going 2-9 in their stints without him. Especially after being on a current three-game losing streak and falling quickly in a tight Western Conference, his return comes at an ideal time.
Last time Durant had a chance to play vs. the Jazz earlier in November this season, he was also sidelined due to injury. Yet, Friday night presents a bolstered sense of optimism for his availability.
As for the Jazz, they'll have a few injury concerns themselves. Lauri Markkanen is listed as questionable with a lingering back injury, while Jordan Clarkson has the same status for the game vs. Phoenix as he still gets right from a foot injury keeping him out of action for three weeks.
The Jazz and Suns are scheduled to tip off in the Delta Center at 7:30 PM MT. As Utah currently comes in as eight-point underdogs, it'll likely be an uphill battle for this team to notch their 6th victory of the regular season-- especially if Durant is suiting up on the other side.
