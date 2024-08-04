Pair of Jazz Vets Pegged as 'Moveable Veterans' per Report
The Bleacher Report recently came out with its rankings of the top 30 franchises with the best tradable assets heading into the 2024-25 season. The Utah Jazz fared well and were given a No. 2 ranking just behind the Oklahoma City Thunder.
This wasn't a shock, given the Jazz still possess all of the draft capital acquired in the Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert exchanges, except for the 2023 first-round selection that was used to acquire Keyonte George.
Also, it was noted how friendly Lauri Markkanen contract currently is. It's no secret that the demand on Utah's best player was hot and heavy this summer. The way it's trending, Markkanen most likely will be starting the year in a Jazz uniform.
However, a couple of other players were pegged as 'movable veterans', which came as somewhat of a surprise. Jordan Clarkson and John Collins were mentioned, along with Markkanen, as 'notable players' whom the Jazz should have some demand in the trade market.
"Add Markkanen to other movable veterans like Jordan Clarkson and John Collins, as well as a boatload of picks, and you can see why Utah is this high."
Markkanen is a no-brainer, but I'm unsure about Clarkson and Collins. Both players have contracts that I would consider not team-friendly.
Remember, the Jazz acquired Collins last summer from the Atlanta Hawks in what was perceived as a salary dump. He's still owed a total of 53 million over the next two seasons with a player option in its expiring year. It's safe to say that we can expect Collins to opt in.
Collins put up a respectable stat line in his first year with the Jazz and figures to be an important part of Utah's rotation this year. However, if we're honest, the Jazz would have traded Collins this summer if possible. The youth movement is alive and well in Salt Lake City, and Collins does hinder Taylor Hendricks from getting needed developmental reps in a year in which winning isn't a priority.
As for Clarkson, the Jazz thought they were doing themselves a favor by front loading his current contract by paying him 23 million in year one follow by another 28 million spread over the final two years. This gave the former Sixth Man of the Year a nice pay day and at the same time making him a tradable asset in year two, but that plan has backfired.
Clarkson has missed 48 games over the last two seasons and shot a carrer low 29.4% from the three-point line last year. Those aren't numbers that warrant what he's owed this year. However, this could change if he gets off to a good start this season.
The player who wasn't mentioned was Utah's starting shooting guard, Colln Sexton. Just like Markkanen, Sexton outproduced what he was paid in the 2023-24 season. There will always be injury concerns with Sexton, but he proved to be Utah's most durable player last season.
Sexton is owed 37.5 million over the next two seasons and has put up fringe All-Star numbers while only being 25 years old. He averaged an efficient 18.7 points and 4.9 assists while logging only 26 minutes per contest. It will be interesting to see where or if he fits in Utah's long-term plans. Unlike Clarkson and Collins, Sexton could fetch a quality asset back if he were to hit the trade market.
