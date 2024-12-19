Pair of Starters Status in Question Ahead of Jazz-Pistons Matchup
The Detroit Pistons have several key contributors' status in doubt ahead of their matchup Thursday night against the Utah Jazz. According to head coach JB Bickerstaff, Tobias Harris, Jaden Ivey, and Isaiah Stewart are day-to-day.
The Jazz and Pistons face off after a mini-break due to the in-season tournament. Both teams will be coming off two full days of rest and should have plenty in the tank.
Missing Harris or Ivey would be a big blow to Detroit. The pair of starters are averaging a combined 31.2 points per game. If they cannot go, expect an uptick in minutes for ex-Jazzmen Malik Beasley and Simone Fontecchio.
The Jazz will enter the game with a three-game losing streak for the ages. Their average loss during this stretch has been 29.6 points. Utah has also lost its last eight of nine contests.
This will be the second game of a five-game road trip for Utah. It's been a demanding schedule, but they’ll have a shot if Detroit is undermanned. Utah will also have a couple more winnable games before they return to Salt Lake City.
After Detroit, the Jazz will face the struggling Brooklyn Nets and Portland Trail Blazers. They’ll also be heavy underdogs when they play the Donovan Mitchell-led Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.
The oddsmakers are projecting for Thursday night's game against Detroit to be close. The Pistons are pegged as a 4.5-point favorite. The tip-off is at 5:00 MT.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!