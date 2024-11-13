Potential Jazz Trade Candidate Revealed in ESPN's New Power Rankings
While it may be early into the 2024-25 NBA campaign, it's no secret that the Utah Jazz are in the midst of a rebuild that's bound to have many moving pieces as a result.
The league's trade deadline doesn't hit until early February, but some have already begun throwing out some names on the roster that could be heading toward a potential deal further down the line this year.
Utah has established an appealing young core across the past two summers, but still possess several valuable veterans on the roster, and some who have an opportunity to land some interest on the trade market.
The latest prediction for a potential mover on Utah's roster comes from ESPN within their latest NBA power rankings. Unfortunately for the Jazz, they placed dead last on the list, placing 30th out of 30 teams, but insider Tim MacMahon labeled big man John Collins as a player who could have some intrigue further into this season.
"Power forward/center John Collins ranks second on the Jazz in scoring (15.8 points per game) and rebounding (7.4) despite coming off the bench in every game," MacMahon said. "Collins' minutes have been trimmed as Utah leans into prioritizing the development of its recent draft picks. Could the 27-year-old Collins' production make him attractive in the trade market? His value there is diminished by a $26.6 million player option for next season."
Collins made his first start of the season on Tuesday's In-Season Tournament as Walker Kessler was ruled out with a hip injury. In the process, we saw one of his best outings of the season with 29 points and 10 rebounds, albeit in a 112-120 loss vs. the Phoenix Suns.
The wins may not be piling on the board for the Jazz during these first ten games, but there are still some bright spots to take away that add some optimism for this team's future for this season and further. If Collins can continue his strong production off the bench, Utah can utilize his services in an eventual trade, or even re-sign him back next summer on a revised contract.
Kessler, who's also put together a solid campaign this season, is primed to be the starting center for the Jazz until further notice and will be eligible for his second contract for this offseason. If the writing is on the wall for Collins's future with Utah once February hits, it may be wise for the front office to capitalize on his value before it's too late, but it remains to be seen if that becomes a reality.
