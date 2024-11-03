Predicting When Utah Jazz Will Get First Win
It’s been a good year for Team Tank regarding the Utah Jazz. Heading into the third week of the season, the Jazz have stacked the losses at an alarming rate. Utah is 0-6, and the average point deficit is 18.7 points per game.
So, can Utah break its losing streak in the foreseeable future? What are the main obstacles holding them back? Let’s examine.
The Injury Bug
The injury bug hasn’t been kind to Utah thus far this season. Second-year player Taylor Hendricks’ devastating season-ending injury certainly took some of the wind out of Utah’s sails, but I’m not sure it affects Utah’s bottom line in terms of wins and losses.
However, if Utah is going to win, Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson will need to return to the court sooner rather than later. The outlook is good for one player but not so good for the other,
A case of plantar fasciitis is holding Clarkson up. It’s a foot injury that doesn’t heal overnight, and we can expect the former Sixth Man of the Year to be put on the shelf for an extended period.
As for Markkanen, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. According to Utah’s best player, he should be back in action during the current four-game road trip.
"Thought I was gonna to be able to play against the Spurs, went through shootaround and was able to move around a little bit, but then it locked back up again,” Markkanen said. “So, we decided to take it a little easier (today).”
Getting the first win of the year is unlikely without Markkanen in the lineup, but it sounds like that will be ending soon.
Schedule Outlook
Utah is in the midst of a tough stretch. The next seven out of nine contests are against capable teams on the road. The two home games are against the playoff-bound Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns.
Utah's best shot at winning during this stretch might be Monday night versus the Chicago Bulls. However, the oddsmakers are giving Utah only a 31% chance of winning the game. Also, the Bulls will be well-rested because they are three days removed from their last game.
Utah's next shot at being the favorite is November 25 against the San Antonio Spurs. If Markkanen plays, that home game would be a close coin flip. However, the Spurs contest is still ten games away. In a make-or-miss league, the Jazz will likely upset a team before it gets to that point.
The Milwaukee Bucks are trending in the wrong direction. They have lost five in a row, and there have been rumors that Giannis Antetokounmpo might be dealt this year.
This can't be good for the locker room culture. Assuming Markkanen is ready to suit up this Thursday, Utah breaking a seven-game losing streak is within reason. Also, the Jazz will be playing on three days rest.
Prediction
November 7 - Utah 110 Milwaukee 105
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X, and subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!