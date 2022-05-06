Skip to main content

Jazz Head Coach Quin Synder Linked to Hornets' Vacancy

Quin Snyder is in demand around the NBA.

As Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder prepares for a hip replacement surgery, his name is being bandied about as a hot candidate in multiple NBA cities. We've already learned of the Los Angeles Lakers' "serious" interest in luring Snyder away from Utah but a new report from BleacherReport's Jake Fischer links the Jazz's head coach to a job opening with the Charlotte Hornets. 

Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder is another candidate to monitor for Charlotte's search, sources told B/R. Not only was Snyder a Lakers assistant during Kupchak's tenure, but Snyder also played college ball at nearby Duke in the 1980s and was a Blue Devils assistant from 1995 to 1999 before taking his first head coaching post at the University of Missouri.

Indeed, Michael Jordan fired James Borrego after four seasons as Charlotte's head coach on April 22. Surveying the field of prospective replacements, Jordan and company could covet Snyder — for more reasons than one. 

Snyder has a past working relationship with Hornets' general manager Mitch Kupchak as a coaching assistant with the Lakers. It doesn't take much of a rational leap to understand why Jordan might like Snyder but the Kupchak connection makes a link to Charlotte all the more conspicuous. 

Remember, though, Snyder has one year left on his deal with the Jazz, so it's hard to envision how any team could lure him out of Utah. But when it comes to tectonic maneuvers made by some of the most competitive people on the planet, like Jordan, all bets are off. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In order for a team to land Snyder in a traditional way, the Jazz's head coach would have to decline the option on his 2023-24 deal, as Fischer spells out. 

Whether Snyder will be a candidate for the Hornets or Lakers job remains to be seen. He has one year left on his contract, league sources confirmed, and an option for the 2023-24 season, as first reported by The Athletic's Sam Amick. For Snyder to become a free agent, he would need to walk away before the conclusion of the agreement.

Reports indicate that Snyder has spurned Utah's overtures to extend him beyond 2022-23, which is a message outside teams are hearing loud and clear. Even if it's not direct evidence that Snyder wants out of Utah, at the very least, it indicates that he wants to keep his options open. 

Jazz GM Justin Zanik has done his level best to throw cold water on all the rumors but Snyder will have to take action soon in order to completely quash any and all links to outside potential suitors. 

"I don't know how I can make it any more clear," Zanik said after Utah's Game 6 playoff exit. "Quin Snyder is one of the best coaches in the NBA. There's no other partner that I would rather have as a coach, a leader of our players and a partner in the front office than Quin Snyder."

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Utah Jazz in game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center.
News

Heat Floated as Another Potential Suitor in Donovan Mitchell Sweepstakes

By Chad Jensen8 hours ago
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) calls a play in the second half of the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena.
News

Donovan Mitchell Linked to Two New Possible Trade Destinations

By Chad JensenMay 10, 2022
Shaquille O'Neal, Rudy Gobert
News

Rudy Gobert Punches Back at Shaquille O'Neal Shade: 'I'd Lock his A-- Up'

By Chad JensenMay 10, 2022
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) dunks the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the third quarter in game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Vivint Arena. Utah Jazz won 100-00.
News

3 Potential Trade Destinations for Jazz Center Rudy Gobert

By Patrick Byrnes22 hours ago
Utah Jazz guard Jared Butler (13) looks to pass against LA Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) in the second quarter at Vivint Arena.
News

Report: Jared Butler Left Jazz Exit Meeting 'Optimistic' He'll have Bigger Role in 2022-23

By Chad JensenMay 8, 2022
Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) guards Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) in the first half of the game at Crypto.com Arena.
News

ESPN Analyst Urges Lakers to Trade LeBron James to Jazz

By Chad JensenMay 7, 2022
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) and Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) fight for rebound position in the second half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center.
News

Report: Eastern Conference Contender Interested in Trading for Rudy Gobert

By Chad JensenMay 7, 2022
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and center Rudy Gobert (27) celebrate after the game against the Dallas Mavericksin game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Vivint Arena. Utah Jazz won 100-00.
News

NBA Analyst Hints at Why Jazz Could be Ready to Split up Gobert/Mitchell Ticket

By Chad JensenMay 6, 2022