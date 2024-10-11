Report: 'Optimistic' Update After Jazz PG Keyonte George Injury Scare
There’s good news on the injury front for the Utah Jazz. According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, the Jazz are optimistic that Keyonte George will be available to play once the 2024-25 season begins.
"Sources said Keyonte George will get an MRI tomorrow, but the Jazz are optimistic that his mild knee sprain will not prevent him from being ready for the regular-season opener,” MacMahon tweeted.
The injury sustained in Utah’s 107-102 victory versus the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night appeared to be much worse than its current diagnosis. George had to be helped off the court after slipping during a crossover dribble attempt.
However, the initial diagnosis was that George suffered a mild knee sprain. Jazz fans can somewhat take a sigh of relief but will still be on pins and needles until further tests are revealed.
George is entering his sophomore season with high expectations following a solid rookie year. Utah’s starting point guard looks like he’s moving in the right direction in the small sample size thus far in preseason play.
Before Thursday’s setback, George scored 14 points on 4-for-5 shooting from long distance. George’s being able to take a step forward this season will be one of the more watched storylines moving forward.
It will be a quick turnaround if George is ready to play in Utah’s home opener. The Jazz are scheduled to the Memphis Grizzlies on October 23 at the Delta Center.
