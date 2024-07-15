Report Reveals Jazz G Brice Sensabaugh's Timetable to Return
The Utah Jazz got some discouraging news on the injury front heading into their Summer League game against the Sacramento Kings. Jazz beat writer Ryan Miller of KSL.com reports that second-year Jazzman Brice Sensabaugh will miss the rest of the Las Vegas Summer League due to a tear in his left middle finger. He will be re-evaluated in six weeks.
This is a tough break for Sensabaugh, who emerged as a viable option in Utah's rotation after the trade deadline last season. In the last seven games of the 2023-24 season, Sensabaugh averaged 12.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. This included a career-high 22 points on six made three-pointers in a 129-113 loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Taken with the 28th pick of the 2023 NBA draft, Sensabaugh slipped to the Jazz late in the first round because of injury concerns. Sensabaugh suffered a knee injury during the Big Ten Basketball Tournament in March of 2023 that required surgery.
It appeared Sensabaugh had cemented himself in the rotation heading into the 2024 season. Utah lacks depth at the wing position due to the trades that saw Simone Fontecchio and Ochai Agbaji leave Salt Lake City last season. There's still time to heal before the start of the season, but that's if the re-evaluation goes smoothly.
Sensabaugh's injury opens up the door for lottery pick Cody Williams to get more looks in the Summer League. The No. 10 overall pick had his best game of the summer on Saturday night when he scored 21 points in a one-point victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Hopefully, Sensabaugh's setback is just a hiccup, and he'll be ready to go once the season gets underway.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X, and subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!