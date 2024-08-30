B/R Pins Young Rockets Guard as Jazz's Ideal Top Trade Target
While we didn't see the Utah Jazz accomplish their big goal of "big-game hunting" throughout this offseason, this team still holds the cards to make a significant move down the line if the market allows them to. With an array of first-round picks to work with and a mix of solid young and veteran talent, the potential to make a big splash almost becomes a matter of not if, but when.
As for the candidates that could be involved in a deal, there are a few situations around the league involving impact players worth watching, as they could eventually snowball into a move taking place-- allowing Danny Ainge and the Jazz to effectively pounce on them with their collection of assets.
One player who Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report throws out is an intriguing option for the Jazz: Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green, the second-overall pick during the 2021 NBA Draft.
Swartz says a deal with Utah could make sense in the event of contractual issues between Green and Houston down the line, noting that he could be a "high-upside talent" to pair next to Keyonte George in the backcourt.
"For now, it appears that Keyonte George will become the franchise point guard in Utah. If the Jazz eventually trade veterans like Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson, the team will need another high-upside talent next to him in the backcourt. [Jalen] Green has yet to sign an extension with the Rockets and there's a real playstyle clash between him and Alperen Şengün. If Houston doesn't want to commit a huge contract to Green with so many other players needing to be paid in the next few years, they could accept a pick-rich package from Utah and save some money instead."- Greg Swartz, Bleacher Report
Green was a dark horse trade candidate during this past trade deadline to be potentially on the move from Houston with a few straggling rumors arising, but instead, he remained on board with the Rockets and showed out past the All-Star break. From the beginning of March to the end of the season, Green averaged 24.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and a steal on 46.1/37.0/79.4 splits.
As an option for the Jazz, he makes sense if his contract situation puts him on the table. A pairing next to George in the backcourt would present scoring versatility and positional size, while Green's fit next to Markkanen makes for a strong scoring duo that could take Utah to the next level offensively.
Green's development since being a top-two pick has been up and down, but he's still only 22 years old with the chance of a high ceiling ahead of him. If the Jazz wanted to take a shot to develop him into the top-tier scorer like he was projected to be, they have the ammo and the option to do so.
Is the possibility of a Green trade for the Jazz feasible? That remains to be seen, but it's an intriguing hypothetical nonetheless.
