Timberwolves Update Rudy Gobert's Status for Jazz Matchup

The Utah Jazz travel to Minneapolis to face the Timberwolves on Martin Luther King day.

The Utah Jazz hit the road to face the Minnesota Timberwolves in an early game at 2:00 pm MDT today. The Timberwolves may be without some key contributors heading into the showdown, including Anthony Edwards (hip), Rudy Gobert (groin), and Taurean Prince (ankle) are all listed as questionable.

Utah’s leading scorer Lauri Markkanen (hip) and Rudy Gay (back) are questionable to play as well. Utah’s starting center Kelly Olynyk continues to be out due to an ankle injury. Still, sixth man Collin Sexton has been taken off the injury report after missing Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Jazz are currently one game behind the Timberwolves in a congested Western Conference. Only 1.5 games separate a ticket to the NBA lottery at the No. 12 seed and a spot in the playoffs at the No. 6 spot.

The Jazz are still in a position to tank the 2022-23 season, but will they? The NBA trade deadline is only three weeks away, and Jazz fans can expect the NBA rumor mill to heat up.

Based on how the Jazz roster is currently constructed, the only names that appear to be safe are Walker Kessler and Markkanen. The positions to keep an eye on moving forward are shooting guard and power forward.

Exchanging a guard for a starting power forward that can stretch the floor makes a lot of sense if Jazz executive Danny Ainge can find the right trade partner.

Either way, what happens over the next three weeks will paint a picture of Utah’s plans moving forward.

