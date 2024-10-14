Report: Jazz Sign Justin Lewis to G League Roster Ahead of Next Season
The Utah Jazz aren't done making some final touches to their roster for next season.
According to a release from the team, the Jazz have agreed to a deal with forward Justin Lewis ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season. Lewis is a 6-foot-7, 22-year-old forward who previously spent time with the Salt Lake City Stars, as well as the Chicago Bulls.
Lewis was reportedly brought onto an Exhibit 10 contract, meaning we should expect him to be soon waived from the regular roster, yet continue getting reps in the G League with the Stars for his coming campaign.
Lewis spent 29 games in the G League with the Stars during the 2023-24 year, averaging 5.2 points and 3.2 rebounds a night in just over 14 minutes per contest.
The addition of Lewis likely won't change any expectations for the Jazz's 18-man roster heading into the year, as they've already got their 15 traditional contracts signed on board, along with their three two-way contracts in Micah Potter, Jason Preston, and Oscar Tshiebwe. Of course, each of Utah's two-way signees should expect to see some time with the Stars in the G League next to their newest signing in Lewis.
As for the main roster, the Jazz's regular season will officially get underway on October 23rd when the Ja Morant-led Memphis Grizzlies travel to Delta Center for Utah's first home showing of the year.
