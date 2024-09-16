Jazz Sign Former March Madness Standout to Training Camp Deal
The Utah Jazz have made another addition to their training camp roster ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season.
According to a release from the Jazz, the team has opted to sign Texas guard Max Abmas to a contract after spending some time with Utah during this offseason's NBA Summer League. While the terms of the deal weren't officially released, the expectation is that this will be an Exhibit 10 camp deal that gives him a shot to compete for the 15-man roster as we head into the new year.
The signing of Abmas now joins alongside the decision to bring in Babacar Sane to an Exhibit 10 deal, likely leaving the Jazz with one final spot to fill out before training camp begins.
Abmas spent his fifth year in college with Texas but secured most of his notoriety through his four years spent with Oral Roberts-- headlined by his standout performance during March Madness in 2021. In his last year with the Longhorns, Abmas averaged 19.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists on 43.5% shooting from the field.
Abmas now joins a backcourt in Utah headlined by last season's All-Rookie guard Keyonte George, along with veteran talents like Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson. It's hard to see Abmas enter the fold to secure significant playing time from the jump. Yet, as a reserve option, the Texas guard presents some appealing offensive upside to get him some roster consideration later next month.
Expect Abmas to join Sane, and potentially another member, during Jazz training camp in an effort to strive for one of the coveted spots on Utah's 15-man group.
