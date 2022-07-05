3 Jazz Summer League Players who Seem NBA-Ready

Jazz Nation must be wondering what uniform Donovan Mitchell will where this season.

Utah Jazz executive Danny Ainge has shown he will trade a team legend. But would Ainge duplicate the same move on the same roster?

Even after the trades in Utah, there is still a lot of 'what ifs' with this year's team. We will know all in due time but for now, the uncertainty of Mitchell is alive and well.

The Jazz will officially tip their Summer League season on July 5 at Vivint Smart Arena. One can't help but notice that nine of the 15 listed roster spots are guards.

Jazz Nation will certainly be familiar with Jared Butler and can expect him to emerge as the team leader on this summer roster. But lets take a look at three players that Jazz Nation may not know that could potentially earn roster spots.

Vic Law

Law is listed at 6-foot-7 and 200 pounds. He has the ability to score on all three levels, meaning he can shoot the three-ball, a pull-up jump shot, and get to the basket and score.

Law previously signed with the Orlando Magic and seems to be NBA-ready now. His size would allow him to play three positions but specifically the shooting guard and small forward.

Law's current ball-handling skills would not dictate the ability to run an offense. He has a good motor and previous teammates search him out on the 3-point line which is almost a must in today's NBA.

James Palmer, Jr.

Palmer is listed at 6-foot-6 and 207 pounds. His skill set would grant services at the shooting guard and small forward positions.

Palmer is smooth and it sometimes seems he's not going full speed. Do not be fooled as he is sneaky athletic with a good motor.

Palmer is NBA-ready with multiple G-League and professional contracts under his belt. He's not a great three-point shooter but has the mechanics to develop the skill and has a lot of natural ability. He seems to be ahead of the pack on fast break opportunities.

Caleb Homesley

Homsley is listed at 6-foot-6 and 205 pounds. This young man is highly skilled, has an unlimited three-point range, and possesses a high motor.

He's also NBA ready. Homesley has professional basketball experience. It will be interesting to see his skill set against the summer competition.

Although I have not seen all of the summer competitors, it's hard to imagine any summer league player with more range on their jump shot than Homesley. And as we are aware, three-point shooting is not all that's required to make a roster but, it's certainly a skill that will be utilized frequently.

There are other notable players on the Jazz Summer roster but these three seem ready for the NBA and all happen to play the shooting guard position. Even as good as these summer league players seem to be, one can now put into perspective how difficult it is to even make an NBA roster.

The Jazz have assembled a great summer league unit that will be on display for the fans. I wish all of the competitors luck and view the Jazz as approaching this current rebuild the right way.