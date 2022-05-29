Jazz Won't Get a Better Opportunity than Now to Trade Away Rudy Gobert

If the Jazz want to maximize the potential of a good return, now's the time to trade Rudy Gobert.

Imaginations can run wild this time of year. Sifting through the trade rumors that actually have substance and separating them from the unrealistic clickbait can be daunting.

With the rumors of Utah Jazz stars Donovan Mitchell or Rudy Gobert playing for a different team next year, how do you separate fact from fiction?

Let’s take a hard look at what logically makes the most sense.

Mitchell will be suiting up for the Jazz in 2022-23. Even if Mitchell wanted out, he’s still under team control through 2024-25.

The Jazz have time to play the 'wait and see' game. Players with Mitchell’s high ceiling and entering their prime years don’t get traded with three years left on their deal. Any news linking Mitchell to another team should be dismissed.

Now, Gobert is another story. He's also under team control through 2024-25. If the Jazz want to keep Mitchell in a Jazz uniform beyond his current contract, at some point Gobert will need to be traded.

Both players can opt-in or out of their contract in 2025-26. Gobert, who will be 34 by this time, would almost certainly opt-in at $46 million.

Mitchell, who will still be in his prime, would most likely opt-out. This could potentially be a huge problem if the Jazz had any intention of wanting to retain Mitchell.

There’s little chance of Utah re-signing Mithcell if $46 million is tied up in cap space for a player who would now be past his prime. Let’s also not forget about the rumored off-the-court issues between Mitchell and Gobert.

The timing to trade Gobert may never be better. He’s still currently playing at an All-Star level, so the Jazz are positioned to get some assets back.

If a deal is struck, the Atlanta Hawks would be a prime suitor. Being just one year removed from the Eastern Conference Finals, the Hawks are in a win-now mode.

How about a Gobert for Clint Capela and John Collins? Gobert would be an immediate upgrade over Capela for Atlanta. Could the Hawks also be motivated to get out from under the $102 million that’s owed to Collins?

If I’m the Jazz, I make that deal. Collins is the type of player that the Jazz need as they transition into a positionless style of basketball.

Capela, who has a skill set that mirrors Gobert, could keep the Jazz relevant on defense. Also, with Capela’s contract ending in 2024-25, it puts the Jazz in a better position to re-sign Mitchell.

Only time will tell whether anything gets done. But if the Jazz's intentions are to keep Mitchell for the long term, moving Gobert before the first year of Mitchell’s next contract has to happen.

The best time to do that is now.

