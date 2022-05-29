Skip to main content

Jazz Won't Get a Better Opportunity than Now to Trade Away Rudy Gobert

If the Jazz want to maximize the potential of a good return, now's the time to trade Rudy Gobert.

Imaginations can run wild this time of year. Sifting through the trade rumors that actually have substance and separating them from the unrealistic clickbait can be daunting. 

With the rumors of Utah Jazz stars Donovan Mitchell or Rudy Gobert playing for a different team next year, how do you separate fact from fiction?

Let’s take a hard look at what logically makes the most sense.

Mitchell will be suiting up for the Jazz in 2022-23. Even if Mitchell wanted out, he’s still under team control through 2024-25.

The Jazz have time to play the 'wait and see' game. Players with Mitchell’s high ceiling and entering their prime years don’t get traded with three years left on their deal. Any news linking Mitchell to another team should be dismissed.

Now, Gobert is another story. He's also under team control through 2024-25. If the Jazz want to keep Mitchell in a Jazz uniform beyond his current contract, at some point Gobert will need to be traded. 

Both players can opt-in or out of their contract in 2025-26. Gobert, who will be 34 by this time, would almost certainly opt-in at $46 million. 

Mitchell, who will still be in his prime, would most likely opt-out. This could potentially be a huge problem if the Jazz had any intention of wanting to retain Mitchell. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

There’s little chance of Utah re-signing Mithcell if $46 million is tied up in cap space for a player who would now be past his prime. Let’s also not forget about the rumored off-the-court issues between Mitchell and Gobert.

The timing to trade Gobert may never be better. He’s still currently playing at an All-Star level, so the Jazz are positioned to get some assets back.

If a deal is struck, the Atlanta Hawks would be a prime suitor. Being just one year removed from the Eastern Conference Finals, the Hawks are in a win-now mode. 

How about a Gobert for Clint Capela and John Collins? Gobert would be an immediate upgrade over Capela for Atlanta. Could the Hawks also be motivated to get out from under the $102 million that’s owed to Collins?

If I’m the Jazz, I make that deal. Collins is the type of player that the Jazz need as they transition into a positionless style of basketball. 

Capela, who has a skill set that mirrors Gobert, could keep the Jazz relevant on defense. Also, with Capela’s contract ending in 2024-25, it puts the Jazz in a better position to re-sign Mitchell.

Only time will tell whether anything gets done. But if the Jazz's intentions are to keep Mitchell for the long term, moving Gobert before the first year of Mitchell’s next contract has to happen. 

The best time to do that is now.

Follow Patrick on Twitter @pbyrnes_patrick.

Brigham Young Cougars forward Gideon George (5) rebounds during the second half against the Saint Mary's Gaels at University Credit Union Pavilion.
News

Report: BYU Forward Gideon George Will Work Out for Jazz

By Chad Jensen6 hours ago
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and center Rudy Gobert (27) react after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.
News

This Stat Proves How Soft the Jazz Have Become

By Patrick ByrnesMay 27, 2022
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) steps back to shoot the ball over Utah Jazz Danuel House Jr. (25) in the second quarter during game six of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Vivint Arena.
News

How Jazz can Replicate Mavs' Blueprint to Competing Deep into Playoffs

By Andrew RembaczMay 24, 2022
Rudy Gobert Block
News

Jazz Center Rudy Gobert Earns Coveted NBA Accolade, Passes Two HoFers All-Time

By Chad JensenMay 24, 2022
NBA great John Stockton is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
News

Report: John Stockton Writes Letter to D.C. Court Vouching for Jan. 6 Rioter

By J.P. TrumanMay 21, 2022
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) calls a play in the second half of the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena.
News

How Jazz Could Snap Playoff Slump Next Year if Mitchell & Gobert are Retained

By Patrick ByrnesMay 21, 2022
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and center Rudy Gobert (27) slap hands after a play in the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Vivint Arena.
News

Report: Jazz More Likely to Trade Rudy Gobert than Donovan Mitchell

By Chad JensenMay 20, 2022
Charlotte Hornets center Montrezl Harrell (8) reacts after a dunk and a foul against the New York Knicks during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden.
News

6 'Dogs' Jazz Could Target in Free Agency & Trade to Upgrade Defense

By Andrew RembaczMay 18, 2022