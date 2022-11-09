Hawks Update Trae Young's Status for Jazz Matchup

The Atlanta Hawks may be short-handed when they face the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. All-Star point guard Trae Young is listed as questionable with right shin soreness.

Young sat out of Monday night’s contest, but the Hawks didn’t miss a beat and handed the Milwaukee Bucks their first loss of the year.

The Jazz are also dealing with the possibility of missing one of their starters. Power forward Jarred Vanderbilt is in danger of missing his third game in a row due to right adductor soreness and is listed as questionable.

In Vanderbilt’s absence, head coach Will Hardy inserted Malik Beasley into the three spot, and moved Lauri Markkanen to the four, giving the Jazz more space to work with on the offensive end.

But Utah missed what Vanderbilt brings to the table defensively. Hawks shooting guard Dejounte Murray and forward DeAndre Hunter are averaging 36 points between the two of them, and Vanderbilt is Utah’s best option for slowing them down.

Whether Vanderbilt suits up or not, the Jazz will have their work cut out for them. The Hawks are 4-1 at home this year and have won three straight. Something will have to give, as the Jazz have also won three in a row. The Hawks opened up as a four-point favorite.

Also, it should be noted that 2022 first-round pick Ochai Agbaji and shooting guard Leandro Bolmaro have been assigned to the Salt Lake City Stars.

Tip-off is at 6:30 pm MDT.

